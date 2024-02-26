The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be generally fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing in the east, and humid at night and Wednesday morning in some inland and coastal areas, with the possibility of light fog forming.

The center said, in its daily bulletin, that the winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly, with speeds ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be turbulent in the morning, becoming moderate to light. The first tide occurs at 14:28, the second tide occurs at 03:39, the first low tide occurs at 08:32, and the second low tide occurs at 21:08.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, waves are moderate to light. The first tide occurs at 11:32, the second tide occurs at 23:38, the first low tide occurs at 17:21, and the second low tide occurs at 06:01.