The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be generally fair to partly cloudy, with light to moderate winds that will be active at times.

The Center stated, in its daily statement about the expected weather conditions tomorrow, that the winds will be northwesterly-southwesterly / 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 35 km/h, and the sea in the Arabian Gulf will have light waves, while the first tide will occur at 05:00: 43, and the first low tide is at 13:17, while the Sea of ​​Oman will also have light waves, while the first tide occurs at 16:41, the second at 02:18, the first low tide at 09:11, and the second low tide at 22:08.