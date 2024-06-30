The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be clear to partly cloudy at times, with light to moderate winds and sometimes active during the day, causing dust storms.

The center explained, in its daily weather statement, that the wind movement will be southwesterly to northwesterly, with speeds ranging from 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 35 km/h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf are light. The first high tide occurs at 08:38 and the second high tide at 21:14, the first low tide at 10:14 and the second low tide at 04:22.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are also light. The first tide occurs at 16:53, the second tide occurs at 07:28, the first low tide occurs at 11:13, and the second low tide occurs at 00:30.