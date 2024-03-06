The Fair Foundation was presented today in Rome, an initiative aimed at tackling with determination the challenges of consumer protection and responsible gaming in Italy. Established on the initiative of Sisal, Fair is a tangible legacy of the company's commitment to the study and prevention of problem gambling, proposing itself as a point of reference open to all organizations wishing to contribute to research, listening and innovation in the field of Responsible Gaming, with the aim of involving and including other players in the sector to scientifically address the crucial challenge for the future of the gaming industry.

Fair represents something new on the Italian scene, bringing to the country for the first time the model of the best international experiences entirely dedicated to Responsible Gaming. Based on the analysis of best practices at a global level, the Foundation aims to offer a unique model of independent research and study, creating a shared ecosystem accessible to all.

The Board of Directors of the Fair Foundation is made up of experts from different disciplines, guaranteeing an independent, authoritative, multidisciplinary and credible perspective. Leading the Board of Directors will be Matteo Caroli, full professor of international business management at the Luiss Business School, supported by Silvia Castiglioni (Vice President), Researcher at the Faculty of Psychology of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart of Milan, Emanuela Girardi, expert of Artificial Intelligence and founder of Pop AI, Stefania Siani, creative, CEO of Servicplan Italia and President of the Italian Art Directors Association, and Auro Palomba, communication expert and President of Community. The scientific committee will be directed by Stefano Mainetti, scientific co-director of the Cloud Transformation Observatory of the School of Management of the Polytechnic of Milan and will also be composed of Edoardo Lozza, Full Professor at the Faculty of Psychology of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart of Milan and Maurizio Benzi, Head of Digital Strategy Consulting at Casaleggio Associati. The coordination of the Foundation's activities will be ensured by Stefano De Vita, General Director.

“Fair is committed to addressing the complexities of Responsible Gaming with independence, scientific rigor and transparency” declared Matteo Caroli, President of the Foundation. “The Board of Directors and the Scientific Committee are made up of experts from different disciplines, third parties with respect to the world of gaming but capable of observing issues from different perspectives and proposing solid approaches from a scientific and research point of view. We will delve into crucial issues such as behaviour, communication, relationships with players and the use and impact of technology to concretely contribute to the promotion of a Responsible Gaming model based on evidence and in-depth knowledge, which above all allows us to develop proposals and preventive actions regarding excesses in gaming activity. We will also work to encourage the strengthening of regulations, institutional actions and company behavior for a concrete diffusion of responsible gaming”.

In the coming months the Foundation will be committed to promoting an independent research model to provide data and stimuli to institutions and all players in the sector, raise awareness among stakeholders through the promotion of common guidelines, supporting the active adoption of a shared gaming model Manager capable of bringing to Italy both innovative proposals and standards and measures already successfully tested abroad.