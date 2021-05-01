The Fair Russia party held a festive May Day in the town of Zhukovsky near Moscow. This was announced on Saturday, May 1 by the TV channel REN TV…

“Happy May Day! Hooray! Today you yourself are like the sun, and the sun favors us. Today justice triumphs, ”the head of the party Sergei Mironov addressed the audience on the Day of Spring and Labor.

It is noted that as part of the event, the party activists plan to plant trees for the “Fair Alley”, and also laid flowers at the Eternal Flame on the eve of Victory Day.

Day dedicated to workers exists in 142 countries around the world. It is celebrated on May 1 in memory of the workers’ struggle for their rights in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. This holiday became official and annual in Russia only after the October Revolution of 1917. Then the country’s leadership decided to hold demonstrations of workers and military parades on this day.

On February 22, it became known that the leader of A Just Russia, Sergei Mironov, was elected chairman of the renewed A Just Russia For Truth party. As the politician himself noted, from this moment begins “a long, but absolutely positive process of uniting all left-wing patriotic forces in Russia.”