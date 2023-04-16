The opponent gets hurt in the final, she stops and delivers the victory to the rival. Extraordinary demonstration of fair play in the epee final at the Under 23 Italian fencing championships in Vercelli. Gaia Traditi of the Fiamme Oro beat Emilia Rossatti of Bernardi Ferrara 12-9 in a final characterized by the injury of the Roman athlete born in 2000 with 17 seconds remaining. When the match resumed, Rossatti’s gesture thrilled everyone present. In fact, the Emilian decided not to shoot given the extent of the problem with her rival’s right ankle, freezing the result and finishing second. Well deserved standing ovation from the audience.

