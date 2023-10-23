Fair | Pinja Salmi was disappointed when there were hardly any free items given out at the popular trade fair: “The taste of funding stuck in my mouth”

The “I love me” trade fair organized in Messukeskus attracted criticism, because, according to the visitors, there were clearly fewer free samples than before. According to the organizer, they want to encourage fair visitors to make “thoughtful choices”.

On the weekend The I love me fair organized at the Helsinki Fair Center has garnered strong criticism from its visitors on social media.

Several visitors have reported on the social service Tiktok that exceptionally few free samples or tastings were given out this year at fairs focused on beauty, fashion and well-being. You also often had to buy something to participate in raffles or lucky wheels.

One such experience is a Helsinki resident who visited the I love me fair on Sunday Pinja Salmi.

Strait says that he has been going to the fairs in question for years and that he liked them very much. According to him, in previous years, plenty of different free samples have been distributed at the fair.

This year, however, this was not the case, and according to him, very few samples were distributed. In addition, according to Salmi, there was a lot of congestion at some of the points, so the Free Products might have run out in some places.

“I was really disappointed that almost no freebies were given out at the fair. I got one BCAA drink to take home and a few samples on the spot, while in previous years the goods have been distributed almost like a bag sale,” he says.

Salmi says that he saw a few videos before the fair where social media influencers presented the products they received from the fair. Although it was probably a collaboration with the fair, he feels that the videos created false expectations for ordinary visitors.

The strait in previous years, the idea of ​​the fair has been that customers can test products at home before making a final purchase decision. Testing is important for many, especially with more expensive makeup or skin care products.

“I really don’t expect that you should get something for free from every point. But it’s a bit funny if you have to buy something from that point for 20 euros to even spin the wheel of fortune,” says Salmi.

“I understand that expenses and other things have gone up, but somehow the fair only left the taste of funding in my mouth. Maybe the name should be changed from fair to shopping party.”

Salmi says that she herself won the tickets to the I love me fair through an Instagram raffle. For a regular Fairgoer, a ticket purchased at the door costs 23 euros.

“Fortunately, I had won the tickets, because it would certainly have hurt if I had spent money on them. I think the ticket is quite expensive if you can only buy more products with it,” says Salmi.

HS asked about visitors’ criticism from the Helsinki Fair Center’s business manager Noora Haatainen.

According to him, it is good that the I love me fair has attracted a lot of attention and discussion. According to Haatainen, around 350 exhibitors participated in the event this time and the purpose was to “bring brands and consumers together”.

Were fewer free samples distributed at the fair than before and if so, why?

Haatainen does not directly confirm or deny the claim that fewer free samples were distributed this year than in previous years. However, according to him, the execution of the event and the idea have not changed.

Haatainen reminds that in addition to the exhibitors, the fair has also had other versatile programs, such as lectures and workshops.

“And certainly nowadays everyone wants to encourage thoughtful choices,” he says.

Has the idea of ​​trade fairs disappeared if you can’t get to know new products there for the price of a ticket?

According to Haatainen, the main purpose of the I love me fair is still to make visitors aware of the latest fashion, beauty and well-being phenomena.

According to him, the themes in question are also clearly interesting to people, as the number of visitors has been on the rise.

“We want to offer visitors the best possible exhibition, where they can meet a wide range of companies in the industry,” says Haatainen.