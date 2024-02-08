Efteling would do well to remove horses and other animals from carousels, says animal rights organization Peta Nederland. Animal-themed carousels “unintentionally celebrate the exploitation of sentient beings.” On Thursday, the American Peta already made a similar appeal to the largest manufacturer of carousels in the United States. The Dutch fairground industry is speechless by the idea.
Sebastiaan Quekel
Latest update:
16:46
