In the expansive field of online casinos, it is imperative to look through various reviews to gain insights into what to anticipate. If you’re on the lookout for a reliable platform for your gambling actions, you have come to the right place. We compiled an in-depth guide on Fair Go, the premier online casino that took the hearts of not only Australian gamblers but also a worldwide audience. Here, you will find details about games, payments, bonuses, customer support, and more.

Overview of Fair Go

Despite its relatively brief existence since its launch in 2017, Fair Go has swiftly garnered a reputation as a trustworthy iGaming site. A vital factor contributing to its success is its association with the Deckmedia Group, a well-established entity in the online gambling field that owns multiple widespread online casinos. Additionally, the casino holds a license from the Curacao government, ensuring absolute safety and high-level protection of players and their information.

Game diversity at Fair Go

This outstanding casino offers a diverse selection of nearly 200 casino games, with a predominant focus on slot machines. RealTime Gaming, a prominent software developer, provides all these games. Approximately 90 machines, ranging from classics to progressive ones with jackpot potential of up to 3 million dollars, are featured on this site. The game catalogue extends to over 60 video poker variants and various table and specialty casino activities. Each game boasts high quality, impressive design, accurate visuals, and captivating gameplay. To find your game click here to register.

Banking options

Understanding the available transaction methods is crucial for seamless casino transactions. So, let`s have a close look at this option at Fair Go. It provides options such as credit cards (Visa or MasterCard) with a minimum deposit of 20 dollars, e-wallets (like Neosurf) requiring a minimum deposit of 10 dollars, and cryptocurrency with a minimum deposit of 30 dollars. Withdrawal options are similar, with the addition of bank transfers. As you can see, all popular methods are collected here.

Promotional package

Who does not like getting presents? It is practically impossible to find such a person. And modern gamblers are not an exception. So, Fair Go works hard to excel in pleasing players with enticing promotions which include the following possibilities:

Welcome box includes up to 1000 dollars across the first five deposits with a special code;

Reload promo presents a 50-percent bonus of up to 200 dollars, applicable at any time with Fair Go casino bonus codes;

Deposit with Neosurf brings a 200-percent bonus of up to 1000 dollars credited to your game account;

Monday is full of bonuses if you deposit any amount using an appropriate code on this day;

Free spins are designed for the game of the month, with new games also offering them;

Monthly deposit offers help to receive 25 dollars in your bonus account by making any deposit during the month.

Mobile compatibility

Fair Go guarantees mobile responsiveness, allowing visitors to gamble and place bets from their mobile gadgets. While both versions maintain game quality and design, the mobile version offers approximately 70 percent of the games available on the PC version.

Customer service

Fair Go prioritizes customer service, offering live chat functionality and email support around the clock. The live chat option, easily accessible on the website, provides fast and convenient assistance.

In addition, Fair Go boasts a user-friendly design and navigation, with essential aspects conveniently located on the main page. Games are categorized for swift access too. With a commitment to customer satisfaction, Fair Go stands out as an excellent choice for online casino enthusiasts. So, it is time to try your fortune at this amazing online casino.