Nearly 40% of people experience syncope, or fainting, at least once in a lifetime. These brief lapses of consciousness, caused by pain, fear, heat, hyperventilation, or other causes, represent a significant portion of hospital emergency room visits. Yet the exact root mechanisms at play when people faint have remained largely a mystery.

Fainting: here’s what the explanation could be

The researchers ofUniversity of California at San Diegotogether with colleagues from Scripps Research Institute and other institutions, have identified for the first time the genetic pathway between Heart And brain linked to fainting.

One of their unique approaches was to think of the heart as a sensory organ rather than sticking to the long-held view that the brain sends signals and the heart simply follows directions.

The assistant professor of Vineet Augustine School of Biological Sciencessenior author of the paper, applies a variety of approaches to better understand these neural connections between the heart and brain.

What we are finding is that the heart also sends signals to the brain, which can change brain function,” Augustine said. The information resulting from the study could be relevant for better understanding and treatment various psychiatric and neurological disorders linked to brain-heart connections, the researchers note in their paper.

“Our study is the first comprehensive demonstration of a genetically defined cardiac reflexwhich faithfully recapitulates the characteristics of human syncope at the physiological, behavioral and neural network levels.”

Augustine, along with the life sciences staff research associate Jonathan Lovelace and to the graduate student Jingrui Ma, the first authors of the article, and their colleagues studied the neural mechanisms related to the reflex of Bezold-Jarisch (BJR), a cardiac reflex first described in 1867.

For decades, researchers have hypothesized that BJR, which has a reduction in heart rate, blood pressure and breathing, may be associated with fainting. But there was a lack of information to prove the idea because the neural pathways involved in the reflex were not well understood.

The researchers focused on the genetics behind a sensory cluster known as nodose gangliawhich is part of the vagus nerves that carry signals between the brain and visceral organs, including the heart.

Specifically, neurons vagal sensory, or VSN, project signals to the brainstem and are thought to be associated with BJR and fainting. In their search for a new neural pathway, they found that VSNs expressing the neuropeptide receptor are closely linked to the well-known BJR responses.

Studying this pathway in mice, the researchers were surprised to find that when they proactively activated VSNs NPY2R using optogenetics, a method of stimulating and controlling neurons, freely moving mice fainted immediately.

During fainting, the researchers recorded data from thousands of neurons in the mouse brainas well as cardiac activity and changes in facial features, including pupil diameter and hand clapping.

Scholars have also used machine learning in different ways to analyze data and identify features of interest. Once the NPY2R neurons were activated, the researchers found that the mice showed rapid pupil dilation and the classic “raise your eyes” observed during human fainting, as well as a suppression of heart rate, blood pressure and respiratory rate.

The experts also measured the reduced blood flow to the brain, an area of ​​collaboration with Professor David Kleinfeld’s laboratory in the Departments of Neurobiology and Physics at UC San Diego.

“We were amazed when we saw how their eyes rolled back at the same time as brain activity rapidly decreased,” the researchers reported in a summary of their research. “Then, after a few seconds, brain activity and movement returned. This was our eureka moment.”

Further testing showed that when NPY2R VSNs were removed from mice, the BJR and fainting conditions vanished. Previous studies have shown that fainting is caused by a reduction in blood flow to the brain, which the new study also found to be true, but the new evidence indicates that brain activity itself could play an important role.

The findings thus imply activation of the newly genetically identified VSNs and their neural pathways not only with BJR, but more centrally in general animal physiology, in some brain networks and even in behavior.

Such findings were previously difficult to achieve because neuroscientists study the brain and cardiologists study the heart, but many do so in isolation from each other. “Neuroscientists traditionally think that the body simply follows the brain, but now it’s becoming very clear that the body sends signals to the brain and then the brain changes function“, explained Augustine.

As a result of their findings, the researchers would like to continue monitoring the precise conditions under which vagal sensory neurons are activated: “We also hope to look more closely at the cerebral blood flow hey neural pathways in the brain during the moment of fainting, to better understand this common but mysterious condition,” they added

Additionally, the scholars hope to use their research as a model to develop targeted treatments for conditions associated with fainting.

Co-authors of the article include: Jonathan Lovelace, Jingrui Ma, Saurabh Yadav, Karishma Chhabria, Hanbing Shen, Zhengyuan Pang, Tianbo Qi, Ruchi Sehgal, Yunxiao Zhang, Tushar Bali, Thomas Vaissiere, Shawn Tan, Yuejia Liu, Gavin Rumbaugh, Li Ye, David Kleinfeld, Carsen Stringer and Vineet Augustine.