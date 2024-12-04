Until now, he was already secretary of the board of directors and the board of directors of Criteria. Replaces Antonio Vila in office



12/04/2024



Updated at 10:06 p.m.





Isidro Fainé appoints new number two at the ‘la Caixa’ Foundation. Josep Maria Coronas will be general director of the institution in place of Antonio Vila, who is leaving the position for personal reasons, as ‘El Confidencial’ has announced and ABC has been able to confirm.

Born in Tarragona in 1959, Coronas is not a strange man in the Caixa world but quite the opposite; an old acquaintance of Fainé who in recent months had been taking a greater role in the institution. To date, in fact, he was already secretary of the foundation’s board of trustees since October 2017 and also secretary of the board of directors of Criteria Caixa since March 2024.

He has a degree in Economics and Business Sciences from the University of Barcelona and a degree in Law from the University of Barcelona. He is a career State lawyer, where he entered in 1989 by competitive examination and an academic at the Royal Academy of Economic and Financial Sciences (2004).

He was a lawyer of the State-secretary of the Regional Economic-Administrative Court of Catalonia and general director of the legal advice of the Department of Economy and Finance, appointed by the Government of the Generalitat of Catalonia in 1996 until 2004. Already in the private sphere, he was secretary general of Abertis Infraestructuras (2010-2024), secretary of the Barcelona Football Club (2000-2003) and president of the Liceo Conservatory Foundation (2009-2015).