Almost daily for the past three weeks, the Light Rail Line 1 suffers total stoppages or staggered service for the same cause: objects on the overhead wiring of the tracks at the Isla Raza Station.

Officially, the Urban Electric Train System (Siteur) recognized electrical failures five times within the Isla Raza-Patria interstation. They were on the 13th, 17th, 21st, 22nd and 27th of January.

“It is suspended service on Line 1 of Mi Tren due to a strange object that was thrown and entangled in the catenary at the Isla Raza-Patria interstation”, is the message that they have published in each of the reports on networks such as Facebook and Twitter, which they seem to do “copy- paste” for explanations.

According to the website of the Siteur, The catenary “is a system of mechanical suspension and cables that allow transporting and distributing the traction energy from the substations to trains”.

MURAL went to the point of conflict on Saturday. The only worker

Siteur present in Isla Raza -who preferred to remain anonymous- reported that the damage to the catenary is caused by the pedestrian bridge located between Avenida Colón and Calle Carlos Arturo Carrillo.

Although the station guard said that there was surveillance on the bridge, when walking through it, it was found to be empty and, moreover, lacking in maintenance.

At the center of the walkway there is no mesh on the rusty metal railing, neither on the north nor south side. It is easy to throw objects from a point that, as if that were not enough, leads directly into the wiring system.

In addition, in a vacant lot right next to the entrance staircase, on the side of the Lomas de Polanco neighborhood, the presence of people living on the streets was detected.