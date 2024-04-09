In addition to data leaks, problems with the Dataprev system's functionalities make it difficult to evaluate benefits

O Ministry of Social Security recognizes system failures Dataprev (Social Security Technology and Information Company) that have hindered beneficiaries' access to retirement requests and other assistance. The public company is responsible for providing digital and IT (Information Technology) solutions for programs used by the government in the administration of social policies.

Social security benefits, BPC (Continuous Payment Benefit), salary bonus and unemployment insurance are among the measures covered. O Power360 found that the failures include data leaks, which has led to the company being called “Vazaprev”.

Difficulties cause problems in facing the INSS (National Social Security Institute) queue, especially at its peak. Outages in the system also affect the medical expertise itself: when this happens, the expert does not need to return to provide care on the same day.

People who had been waiting for months for care and undergoing medical evaluation also moved to the end of the queue due to system failures. In 2020, the then president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), included Dataprev in the National Privatization Program.

The executive secretary of Social Security, Wolney Queiroz, states that the attempt to privatize Dataprev influenced the quality of services provided by the public company.

“We know that the Dataprev system has had failures since the beginning of last year, during our management. We need to remember that Dataprev was being prepared to be sold. The previous government let obsolescence take over the body to sell. The president [do Dataprev] Rodrigo Assumpção has been doing work to readapt the entire technology park and be able to supply these things. These flaws are undeniable, but they are a circumstance”declared to the Power360.

Wolney said that Assumpção is a “very serious and committed person”. Social Security asked the government for more investments.

As found out by the Power360there was a loan request to the IDB (Inter-American Development Bank) of around R$250 million in the 2nd half of 2023 so that part of the money would go to the INSS technology park. A part would go to the Ministry of Social Security's infrastructure and the largest portion to modernize Dataprev.

The financing, however, was not granted and there will be a new attempt.

O Power360 He also contacted the INSS and Dataprev to see if they were interested in commenting on the matter, but there was no response until the publication of this report. The space remains open.