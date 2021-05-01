In Darmstadt, in a speech by the “lateral thinking” demonstrators, comparisons with the crimes of the NSDAP are said to have arisen. The police have started an investigation.

Darmstadt – On the edge of the lateral thinking demonstration on April 30th in Darmstadt, there were some unsightly scenes. In addition to the usual ritual of every “lateral thinking” demonstration – the obligation to wear a mask and the applicable distance rules had to be pointed out several times – observers report that the atmosphere was sometimes threatening.

It is said that there have always been situations in which the members of the press felt insecure inside. One of these journalists reported to fr.de that he and his colleagues were “attacked and attacked”. “We were harassed, insulted and harassed in the worst possible way.”

Darmstadt: “Lateral thinkers” press

From the stage of the “lateral thinkers” it is said to have come to statements that could have legal consequences. Journalist Mattis Quentin posted a clip on Twitter that was supposed to show lawyer Beate Bahner and lawyers Ralf Ludwig and Markus Haintz. All three are known for their work within the “thinking outside the box” movement.

Beate Bahner, who, according to a report by the “taz”, is said to have brought in quotes such as “war of aggression on our basic rights” and “propaganda as Germany last experienced in the Third Reich” in a legal pamphlet against the corona measures of the federal government, is said to have contributed have now made a daring comparison in Darmstadt as well.

The lawyer Beate Bahner, who is close to “lateral thinking”, draws a comparison with the Nazi dictatorship

In the clip published by Quentin, Bahner probably compares police officers on site with watch tower guards. In the context of her speech, this could have new criminal consequences for Bahner. The Police South Hesse writes on Twitter: “As part of the speeches at the meeting on Mercksplatz, National Socialist comparisons were made with the police forces deployed. We are checking these statements and have initiated investigations. ”

Bahner is said to have been suspicious of the police beforehand. “Legal Tribune Online” reports from the evening of April 12th. According to her own account, Beate Bahner ran into the street in a panic because she felt threatened by two men in a car in an underground car park. The police arrived shortly afterwards after passers-by were supposed to have notified them at Bahner’s own request.

It is said that the arriving emergency services met a woman at the scene who said she had left a “very confused” impression. “Legal Tribune Online” refers to a “representation of the police”, according to which Bahner kicked the emergency services. Then Bahner was taken into custody on the basis of Section 28 of the Baden-Württemberg Police Act and taken to a psychiatric ward.

Police Darmstadt speak of a “relaxed gathering situation”

A spokesman for the police said the following day when asked about a “relaxed meeting situation”. There were no problems worth mentioning, both the “lateral thinking” demonstration at Mercksplatz and the counter-demonstration at Karolinenplatz (75) went smoothly “except for a few small things”. (Mirko Schmid)