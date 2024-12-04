elections for the presidency of the federation
The electoral commission urges that the defects detected be corrected before 8:00 p.m.
The hubbub continues in the election procedure for the presidency of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). The Electoral Commission of the Federation has delayed the proclamation of candidates and has given a deadline until 8:00 p.m. this Wednesday to…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Failures #endorsements #prevent #proclamation #candidates #RFEF
Leave a Reply