One of the most expensive basic services in Mexico is electricity, which is provided mainly by the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE)one of the most important companies nationwide.

Likewise, it should be said that, being one of the most important companies in Mexico and with the largest number of users, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) is also one of the corporations that more complaints against them accumulate on the part of their users, something that the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office has reported (Profeco).

And it is very likely that you have had some problems with the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), just as millions of homes have had throughout the Mexican national territory.

Thus, in addition to the customer service channels of the State company, customers who are dissatisfied with the service and performance provided by the Federal Electricity Commission also usually resort to the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) to file their complaints. so that they are resolved as soon as possible.

Failures in the CFE service? Profeco gives this important WARNING about complaints/Photo: Cuartoscuro

However, it must be kept in mind that, according to the Profeco Commercial Bureaudespite the fact that the CFE is the company with the most complaints, very few of these are resolved by the federal agency.

The above is because the corresponding instances They do not allow complaints to be resolvedTherefore, users of the Federal Electricity Commission must take into account that the following complaints cannot be resolved by Profeco in relation to the CFE:

*Refuse to correct charging errors on electricity bills

*Errors in the calculation of the watts taken by the meter

*Negative of the product or service

*Negative of the bonus in favor

*Collection of extraordinary fees on the electricity bill

This is how, in the event that the complaints are related to the previous situations, the CFE user will have to go directly to the facilities of the State electricity company and present their disagreement so that it can proceed.

