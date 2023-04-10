The growing number of complaints and failures in services provided by concessionaires contracted by the City Hall and the state government in recent years in São Paulo has led the Municipal Audit Court (TCM) and the State Public Ministry to assign representatives to monitor the execution of contracts reaching billionaire figures.

The tightening of inspections comes at a time when both Governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) and Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) are putting new projects into practice, such as the privatization of the Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo (Sabesp) and the handing over the management of cemeteries to private companies.

As a result of the execution of government plans approved at the ballot box, privatizations have been growing in the Municipality and also in the State since 2017. A series of problems pointed out by the users themselves pose challenges to the model, which aims to reduce the public machine and improve the services provided .

The list of complaints includes excessive noise in the Ibirapuera Park, high prices in the capital’s funeral service, delay in payment of the concession for Feira da Madrugada and even accidents and operational failures that, in the case of lines 8-Diamante and 9-Esmeralda, of Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos (CPTM), must be resolved in court.

Political banner of former Toucan mayors, such as João Doria and Bruno Covas, the concession contracts in the capital began to cover areas such as lighting and traffic light management, in addition to the funeral service – under the command of the private sector since March 7th. Less than a month later, TCM began investigating irregularities and has already held technical discussions with those involved.

Among the problems detected are the lack of free burial for poor families (without prior proof), as well as the non-availability of the social funeral, which has a fixed price of R$ 566.04 and can be requested by any resident of the Municipality. Values ​​of other packages rose around 400%.

Rapporteur for the contract at TCM, counselor Maurício Faria classifies the flaws as serious, but claims that both parties (City Hall and concessionaires) intend to resolve them. “At the beginning of the provision of services, we identified serious failures, the most impactful of which involved a couple who were not guaranteed gratuity when trying to bury a stillborn baby. The contract provides that the right to gratuity must be met even if the citizen does not have an updated registration. This can be done later, within 60 days.”

In a note, City Hall stated that gratuity is maintained and that the value of social burial fell 25% with the concession. Regarding the table values ​​for the other four service packages offered by the concessionaires, the Municipality emphasized that the amounts are ceiling values, that is, they can be reduced in a free competition regime.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office classifies the variation in prices in packages superior to social burial as an adaptation to the reality of the market. “The amounts were outdated and the readjustment is what will allow for the agreed investments. This market is competitive.”

DAWN FAIR. Another competition, this time from the surrounding illegal trade, helps make Feira da Madrugada a project far removed from the one envisioned in 2015 by the Fernando Haddad (PT) administration. The concession of the shopping circuit of 180 thousand square meters located in Brás, center, adds problems, starting with the low movement of buyers.

Entirely renovated by the concessionaire that won the deal and reopened in 2022, still under the impact of the covid-19 pandemic, the popular shopping center faces difficulties in attracting tenants and still fulfilling the agreement with the City Hall regarding the payment of grants (initial concession fee) .

According to the Municipal Secretariat of Subprefectures, the purchasing circuit was fined R$ 28.8 million for non-payment of grant installments and also for compensation agreed on unpaid installments.

As in the case of cemeteries, TCM monitors the Feira da Madrugada concession. It also monitors the contracting of companies for the modernization of public lighting in the city, via Public-Private Partnership, and other similar contracts. The demand led the court to create a specific coordination within the audit area to deal only with privatizations.

In August of last year, the agency’s audit took a position against an amendment signed by the Ricardo Nunes administration, which also included the modernization of traffic lights in the same PPP contract, without carrying out a new bidding process. The deal, valued at BRL 1.8 billion, was endorsed by the difference of one vote (3 to 2).

TRAINS. Serious flaws also mark the concession of CPTM lines 8 and 9. Only this year there were three episodes of train derailment. According to the concessionaire itself, ViaMobilidade, both lines have registered 116 failures in total since January 2022, when the contract with the state government began.

For the State Public Prosecutor’s Office, which accompanies the contract, the concessionaire was unable to touch both lines. “In addition to not having technical capacity, the investments required at the beginning of the contract are very low. Luckily, there were no tragedies with fatal victims,” said the prosecutor in charge of the case, Silvio Marques, from Public and Social Heritage.

A report released on March 22 by the Public Prosecutor’s Office found at least 55 problems at the stations, such as wooden sleepers (responsible for supporting the load of trains on the tracks) in an advanced state of degradation. “And the contract provides for the exchange of sleepers within a period of ten years. The bad formatting of the concession harms the user”, highlighted Marques. The agency has already recommended to the government the cancellation of the contract.

ViaMobilidade stated that complaints from users of the 8-Diamante line have been falling. According to the concessionaire, the investments made resulted in a 35% drop in complaints to the company’s ombudsman. Despite this, there are, on average, 83 complaints per month. On line 9-Esmeralda, there was a 10% increase in the number of dissatisfied passengers, with an average of 112 monthly complaints this year.

PARK. In the case of the Ibirapuera Park concession, the biggest complaint does not concern the services directly offered to visitors, but the excessive noise generated by shows held in the space since management was granted, in 2019.

Physician and environmentalist, former councilor Gilberto Natalini states that concessionaires should have as their main concern maintaining the character of the service previously provided to the population. In the case of Ibirapuera, to preserve the park’s role as an environmental support for the city.

“I’m not against concessions, but a park is a park, a club is a club. If you do a show with thousands of people inside, a huge noise and lights on all night, it will disorient the local fauna. The park is not made for that, it has another purpose, ”she said.

City Hall says assessment should take into account contractual standards

Regulatory Agency for Public Services of the Municipality, SP Regula stated that it understands that the evaluation of concession contracts must take into account the context and contractual rules. Regarding the public lighting PPP, which includes the modernization of traffic lights, the agency said that both services are recent, but that the execution of this work meets the Municipal Goals Plan.

“Moreover, the reports of the independent verifier of the contract, added to the analyzes and management instruments of the public lighting management of SP Regula, indicate the performance indexes within the foreseen parameters”, highlighted the agency.

Regarding the satisfaction of residents of the capital of São Paulo, the City Hall informed that channel 156 can be used to formalize complaints, suggestions and compliments, or inform any discrepancy during hiring.

MASTER PLAN. In a note, Urbia Parques – the concessionaire responsible for managing Ibirapuera – stated that the cultural events held in the park take place in specific locations and follow the guidelines of the Master Plan and the concession contract with regard to the decibel emission limit, direction sound, schedules and all other necessary measures to prevent risks to fauna and flora.

The Secretariat for the Green and the Environment stated that the concession contract allows events at Ibirapuera and that it monitors noise in the space.

According to the folder, with the inspection, the concessionaire “has been making efforts to mitigate the nuisance of noise, hiring a specialized company, making constant measurements and with more rigidity with the technical specifications to the producers”. So far, no fines have been imposed.

When contacted, the Tarcísio de Freitas government (Republicans) did not comment on the failures in the lines granted by the Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos (CPTM). The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.