Former Federal District Security Secretary Anderson Torres explained to the PF (Federal Police) that his delay in returning to Brazil, scheduled for this Wednesday (11.jan.2023), is a consequence of failures at airports in the United States.

Torres had his arrest decreed on Tuesday (10.jan) by the Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes. However, the former Minister of Justice of the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is in the US country and has not yet been arrested.

On the morning of this 4th, all flights in the country were canceled after a failure in the tool that alerts pilots and other employees about some danger or relevant changes at airports.

Operations on domestic flights resumed from “gradual way” during the afternoon, as reported by the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration, its acronym in English).

According to the website The Antagonistthe PF said it is awaiting confirmation of Torres’ flight, which should receive a prison sentence as soon as it arrives in Brasília.

THE Power360 contacted the PF, however, did not receive a response until the publication of this post. The space remains open for demonstration.

UNDERSTAND

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) formed a majority in this Wednesday (11.jan.2023) to maintain the decision to arrest Anderson Torres and the former commander of the PMDF (Military Police of the Federal District), Fábio Augusto Vieira, after being accused of omission in relation to extremist acts and the invasions of the headquarters of the Three Powers of the Republic in Brasília on January 8th.

The determination of the arrests was given by Moraes on the afternoon of Tuesday (Jan 10), in response to the representation presented by the general director of the PF, Andrei Rodrigues.