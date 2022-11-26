Genoa – After a year of discussion with trade union organisations category, the Itx Italia group which includes brands such as Zara, Stradivarius, Pull&Bear, Oysho and Bershka has rejected the hypothesis of renewal of the supplementary contract.

For these reasons – reads a note from the CGIL of Genoa – a state of unrest has been called nationwide by Filcams Cgil, Fisascat Cisl and Uiltucs with a day of strike scheduled for today. In the Ligurian capital a supervision of workers in front of the Zara store in via Venti Settembre.