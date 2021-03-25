Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

The Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi affirmed the commitment of all private schools in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to publish a clear and transparent policy on the consequences of non-payment of school fees or late payment of them. The department indicated that: “This policy does not allow the student to be dismissed from the school because of the delay in paying school fees.” However, it allows the school to suspend the student temporarily for a period of up to three days after giving his guardian a written warning three times for a week each time.

It may also withhold the result from the student, refrain from issuing transfer certificates (or withhold transfer of the student on the electronic student information system, “or refrain from re-registering the student until the fees are settled. In addition, it is not permissible for any student to be denied entry to examinations at the end of the semester, year, or any exam scheduled during the year due to failure to pay school fees. Schools must deal with issues of non-payment of school fees in a confidential manner, in order to protect the student from embarrassment or any unnecessary attention.

This policy includes “39”, a number of matters related to fees, as it indicates that tuition fees are the amounts that are directly related to students’ education, while other fees are textbook fees, school uniforms and transportation, and school fees refer to tuition fees and other fees together, which are required The school parents pay them, and the goal of this policy is “To develop a clear and transparent approach to organizing fees for both private schools and parents to ensure that tuition fees reflect the quality of education, and that fees are reasonable and approved by the department, and to determine the structure of the tuition fees required of private schools and the reasons behind any An increase in these fees, and enabling parents to pay the required school fees in a timely and flexible manner.

This policy aims to increase the capacity of private schools to accommodate students, and seeks to encourage the growth of private schools, and to provide students with quality education consistent with the prescribed tuition fees from various private schools, and provides a group of schools that meet the needs of different segments of society and are commensurate with their cultural backgrounds, and from It would respond to the diverse aspirations of parents, and also aim to ensure that the fees levels requested by private schools are stable, and that they do not rise dramatically in subsequent years.

The policy requires schools to set appropriate fees for parents, and this policy also allows the school to collect a fee for registering or re-registering students within four months before the start of the school year, provided that it is deducted later from the school fees approved by the department and this does not exceed “5 percent” of the value of fees. Scholarships approved. The school collects registration fees, or returns the amount “registration when the student is registered in the school, and not when applying for admission to the school.”

The school has the right to retain the registration fee, or re-register in the event that the student enrolls in the school on any day – or days – of the first week of the semester, or does not enroll in the school and the parent does not inform the school, in writing, in sufficient time before the start of the actual study. In the event that the student does not join the school guardian, in writing to the school’s guardian, because a seat is not available, the school shall return the registration fee in full to the student’s guardian.

According to this “39” policy, the school is prohibited from charging any financial guarantee, a financial deposit, application fees, or first-time enrollment fees from parents to register their children, or to pay any remaining installments, even if they are refundable.

According to this policy, with regard to tuition and other fees, the ability to pay tuition fees in three equal installments – at least – must be provided so that parents can cover school fees during the school year, and the school may collect the first installment within a month before the start of the school year. The first installment is paid in March for schools that start their school year in April, and in August for schools that start the school year in September. The school may reserve a specific amount of tuition fees in certain cases, including if the student joined the school for any period of the first week in the semester, or he did not enroll in the school, and the school guardian did not inform the school of that in writing before the start of the actual study in sufficient time. Then the school has the right to keep the registration fees or re-enroll.