Failure to extend the Growth Decree, the irritating and incomprehensible complaint of the partnerships football

The news of the failure of the executive to extend the “Growth Decree”. (a further tax benefit was expected until February 29) triggered the complaints from professional football clubs Italian, for the consequent reapplication of the contribution tax rates for footballers coming from abroad who benefited from tax relief of up to 50%.



The “Greek cry” expressed by the major football companies, at the news of the Government's failure to extend it, reawakens the cinematic memory of the Italian comedy film “I Tartassati”, when the Marshal of the Tax Office, Fabio Topponi, alias Aldo Fabrizi, becomes indignant for the proverbial Italian indulgence. “Poor things, we need to understand them, they need…”. But “poor things” football clubs are not.

The new entertainment pallonaro complains about the cut in the growth decree, and consequently about having to pay tax contributions in full, without discounts, to the treasury.

Nothing exceptional (the exception was the tax relief); a “normality”, like any employer who uses the collaboration of workers resident in Italy.

A incomprehensible and irritating complaint that conflicts with the protection of youth sectors; of the small number of young Italian footballers in the “roses” of top-flight teams; of the difficulties of the various Technical Commissioners in choosing the call-ups for the national team which generate the failure to qualify for the World Championships, the abnormal difficulty in accessing the final phase of the European Championship, the not exciting results of these last 3 years. It's disconcerting to think about contradictions who live in the golden elite world of modern football. The request for tax benefits is made by owners of hedge funds, tycoons, the super rich, from all over the globe and owners of huge economic resources. Multi-billion dollar financial entities, with no connection to the territory they belong to of football clubs, who purchase our historic teams (sometimes without even knowing the number of European trophies won in over a century) solely and exclusively to produce profits and income, pay dividends, create a new image of personal success and for their nations of origin, without even a glimmer of passion and sense of identity and belonging that characterized the “old” patron presidents.

Their complaint is offensive, inappropriate, and insensitive, in a social and historical context where a large part of the workers are poorly paid, precarious, with enormous difficulty in dealing with ordinary monthly expenses (unexpected and extraordinary ones are tragedies).

I anxiously await the fans to declaim their disapproval with the same facial and verbal expression as the graduate of the Finance Authority, Topponi-Fabrizi.

