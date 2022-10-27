Home page World

There is a new traffic sign on Germany’s roads. If you ignore it, you not only face a fine, but also a point in Flensburg.

Kassel – Drivers encounter a wide variety of signs on the road every day. Most of them are probably familiar – but there are always some whose meaning is not initially clear.

In April 2020, the Road Traffic Act (StVO) was changed, which Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport informed. As a result, some traffic signs were removed and others added to the catalogue. Including a plate with the identification number 277.1. Its importance is particularly important. Because: If this is disregarded, there is not only a fine, but also a point in Flensburg.

A new road sign should ensure more safety in traffic – but many do not know it yet. © Imago

Traffic sign is intended to ensure more safety: This is what it means for drivers

The name of the traffic sign reads “Prohibition of overtaking single-track vehicles for multi-track motor vehicles and motorcycles with sidecars”. If you read the name carefully over and over again, it quickly becomes clear what is meant. In places where this is posted, cars, trucks, motorcycles with sidecars and other multi-track vehicles are not allowed to overtake bicycles, motorcycles, mopeds or scooters.

This is also made clear by the symbols on the round shield: it shows a red car next to a black motorcycle and bicycle, which represent single-track vehicles.

Car change: New traffic sign regulates overtaking ban – Violation threatens a fine and a point

The overtaking ban is intended to protect endangered vehicles, such as motorcyclists and cyclists, particularly in dangerous and obscure areas of road traffic. These include, for example, bottlenecks, winding roads and routes with slopes or steep inclines.

Attention should be paid to this road sign in traffic. © Federal Highway Research Institute

If, despite everything, you are overtaken and the traffic sign 277.1 is ignored, there is a risk of a fine of 70 euros. But that’s not all: in addition to the fine, drivers can also collect a point from the road traffic authority in Flensburg. A maximum of seven are allowed on the account there, and the driver’s license is revoked for the eighth point. Therefore, attention is always required at the wheel in order to get through traffic safely and without penalties.

Also should always be on one Pay attention to other vehicles in the parking lot – because: a special right of way rule applies here. In autumn it is also advisable to to winterize the car and prepare for the cold season – otherwise there will be penalties.