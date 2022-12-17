The State Electoral Tribunal (TEE) ordered the Hidalgo Municipality revoke the appointment of the trustee first, upon determining that the principle of gender parity was breached.

The resolution was issued in a trial promoted by a citizen on October 24 against the Mayor Guadalupe Jesús Rodríguez Lozano, as well as the City Hall.

According to the resolution released yesterday, the Municipality had to choose a woman to replace the first union that was left headless after the deaths of the owner union and her substitute.

However, the past September 15 the Cabildo took protest to Marco Antonio García Canales, who was second substitute trustee.

The electoral body He pointed out that the absence of both the proprietary trustee and her substitute was a situation never seen before, but in his resolution he determined that this should not be an impediment to comply with the constitutional mandate of gender parity.

“The City Council was made up of 7 male owners and 5 female owners, by virtue of this, this Court considers that at the time of filling the aforementioned vacancy, the constitutional principle of gender parity was not guaranteed, since the responsible authority lost sight of the fact that by appointing a man in the position that originally corresponded to a woman, he altered the parity integration that the municipal body had,” the resolution establishes.

In the ruling, the TEE proposes that the Mayor submit to a vote of the Cabildo one of the substitute councilors by relative majority to fill the vacancy.