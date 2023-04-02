Land grabbing is now advancing digitally in the Amazon. Created to centralize information on native vegetation, the Rural Environmental Registry (CAR) system allowed for “anything goes” on the internet and became a tool for taking over forests and effectively encroaching on indigenous and Union territories. In the last ten years, the cadastre, which is self-declaratory, has become a fast machine for producing official documents that link land grabbers to a property.

The digital land grabbing mechanism especially affects indigenous lands with approval processes in the initial phase. By crossing geospatial databases with thousands of CAR records, the Estadão identified 325 farms registered illegally, between 2014 and 2023, on five areas that should be occupied exclusively by traditional forest communities.

The legislation says that the CAR is valid as long as the environmental agencies of the States do not recognize the illegality, even though the properties are blatantly overlapping public lands. As the government takes years to analyze each record, the grileiro registers virgin areas in the system and instantly obtains an official land document. The delay in analyzing the registration gives the forger time to consolidate himself as the owner of his alleged property. With paper, farmers can, for example, issue a permit for transporting cattle and even request financing.

The projections show land grabbers fighting over the same spaces and a ferocious advance by landowners on forests in Roraima, Rondônia, Amazonas, Pará and Mato Grosso. Digital land grabbing combined with deforestation intensified at times when the federal government neglected to renew the prohibitions on access to land, a restriction that characterizes areas in the process of recognition by decree.

When creating the CAR in 2012, the government argued that it intended to map environmental information on all rural properties in the country. Each land owner must inform hydrographic characteristics, protection areas, forests, restingas and paths, for example. The data is sent over the Internet, through the websites of the environmental agencies. What was seen, however, was a new map of extensive areas of the forest prepared by organized land crime.

The weaknesses make the system vulnerable to counterfeiters and harm the land market and landowners throughout the country, since the cadastre does not separate the real owner from the counterfeiter.

Alert

A reference in research and in the fight against land grabbing, prosecutor Eliane Moreira, from the Public Ministry of Pará, said it was urgent to update the CAR system to automatically prevent overlapping registrations with indigenous lands or public areas. “It’s yesterday’s providence,” she said. “The problem is that the decree that regulated the Forest Code says that, until the CAR is analyzed by the environmental agency, it is valid for all purposes provided for by law. For those who want to divert it ends up being very useful.”

Doctor in Human Geography from USP and researcher of territorial conflicts in the Amazon, professor at the Federal University of Pará (UFPA) Maurício Torres highlighted that land grabbers negotiate land with the argument that they are “documented” with the CAR. “In practice, a market was created. They sell and buy illegal land based on this document, which is an official document, but without any backing. It’s like you stealing a car and the State allows you to license the stolen car. Or that allows you to register the car to work as a taxi driver or Uber ”, he said.

Overlay

The CAR is managed by the Brazilian Forestry Service (SFB). In the government of Jair Bolsonaro, the SFB was transferred from the Ministry of the Environment to the Agriculture portfolio, which led to criticism from environmentalists. In the new management of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the service was again assigned to the Environment, commanded by Marina Silva.

In June 2020, Jalisson Parente decided that a farm of 1,800 hectares within the Pirititi indigenous land, in Roraima, would be his. He accessed the CAR and registered the land as his property. The space equivalent to 2,500 soccer fields is located almost entirely in the northern portion of the indigenous land. A member of the MDB, Jota, as he is known, admitted that he arrived at the farm because “he was looking for land”.

To the report, he denied having any relation with the deforestation in the place and said that he only found out about the Indians who lived there later. “We were after land, but we didn’t take it forward”, he said. “We don’t mess with the Indians here in Roraima. I even gave it a go, but I wasn’t interested. I avoided conflict,” he said.

Further evidence of fraud is on an even larger farm south of Pirititi territory. With 2,000 hectares, Fazenda Marinho was included in the CAR on May 28, 2021 by an accountant who lives around Brasília. Located by the report, Eduardo Marinho denied having properties in Roraima and denied having registered the property in favor of a third party.

“Certainly this must be a mistake, I have no property there,” he said. When asked if he had any idea how all of his personal data was in the register and if he intended to take any action, he replied: “I didn’t register anything, so I won’t even care about that.”

Xingu

The most emblematic case of expropriation of territories of traditional communities in the initial stages of homologation is in the Middle Xingu region, in Pará. More than 90% of the 142,000 hectares of the Ituna-Itatá indigenous land, between the municipalities of Altamira and Senador José Porfírio, are, on paper, in the hands of forgers.

The maps generated by the report from CAR data show the profusion of conjugated lots of similar sizes, in addition to farmers claiming the same hectares. For specialists, the characteristic is a strong indication of land grabbing and disputes between squatters. Of the 208 rural properties registered within the indigenous land, 69 have more than a thousand hectares – the equivalent of approximately 1,400 soccer fields each. The size helps to outline the profile of land grabbers. Instead of settlers and small rural producers, it is ruralists and real estate speculators who take over protected areas.

The ordinance that prohibits – at least formally – invasions in Ituna-Itatá lost its validity in 2021. On the eve of expiration and under the expectation that the Bolsonaro government will not renew the ban, the felling of trees reached a record in the previous two years. The end of the restriction would represent the fall of the last obstacle to the expropriations that, in practice, already occurred. The government did not renew and the formal restriction was only reestablished in August 2022, by decision of the Justice.

Maurício Torres, from UFPA, said that the CAR demands technical knowledge to generate cartographic data and send information to the system, a disadvantage for the people of the forest. “It is a public policy, a cartographic record that only speaks in the language of the expropriator. It is inaccessible to the indigenous people who are there and who obviously have the right to the land. It fits the expropriation rage of those who come on top, repeating a movement of violence, expropriation, land grabbing, deforestation”, observed the professor.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.