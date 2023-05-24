Around the world started the pre-sale for the live action movie of The little MermaidHowever, in China there are very tense moments regarding the income that it has generated so far and the profits are very low after three days of launch.

The Little Mermaid, starring halle baileyis one of the most relevant films of the season, however, it could become the worst failure of Disney in China due to the low ticket sales in the place, this after the multiple differences that the franchise has had with the country.

According to official pre-sale figures for The Little Mermaid with three days of launch, it has hardly been collected 13 thousand dollarsan amount that is not even close to the estimated earnings for this moment.

To continue with such low ticket sales for the live action, The little Mermaid would become the failure Disney’s largest in China, one of the countries of vital importance to save even the less fortunate tape.

is already a Red alert for Disney the premiere of said film, because compared to other titles, it has fallen far below, for example, Mulan achieved 300 thousand dollars, an abysmal difference.

Failure is coming for Disney. The Little Mermaid could have the worst opening in China

It will only be a matter of waiting to see if the controversial film manages to exceed the investment it had in profits, since in other countries there have also been low sales that have managed to alert Disney and torment its future projects.

