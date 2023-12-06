The European real estate sector appears to be ahead of other regions in terms of sustainability and decarbonization. But the road is arduous and great dark shadows still cross them. The main one appears at the very base of the system. While the demand for greener buildings progresses, it is in the construction itself where the biggest problems persist. “Carbon dioxide emissions in the construction sector remain at historic highs,” says a RICS study published this Wednesday, coinciding with the celebration of the COP28 climate summit. “The sector is not yet on the path to achieving decarbonization in 2050,” completes what is one of the most prestigious associations of real estate professionals in the world (and also dedicated to issuing certificates of good practices).

The new Sustainability Report of the London-based association is based on a survey in which 4,600 professionals from around the world participated. The starting point is that buildings are responsible for 40% of global emissions and that is why the United Nations has requested a significant reduction of these until reaching neutrality in 2050. Hence, I asked them about their perceptions on the matter. .

To begin with, most of them assure that the demand for environmentally friendly properties is growing. The difference between those who believe this and those who think otherwise is 44 points, in line with what happened in 2022 and 2021. “This suggests that the appetite for green buildings continues to grow around the world,” indicate the authors of the study. But this difference is not equally large everywhere. In Europe (excluding the United Kingdom, which is the only national market that is analyzed separately, due to the British origin of the organization) it reaches 73 points, while in America it does not reach 30.

Respondents were also asked whether they believe an efficient building has more value or allows for higher rents, and again the most positive response (27% said the impact is significant) was in Europe. Among the most in-demand characteristics, globally, are energy efficiency, having a green certificate, indoor air quality and temperature, and efficiency in water use. And there the regional differences are noticeable in the accents: the first aspects are more valued by European professionals, both from the perspective of investors and from the perspective of tenants, while the rationalization of water stands out in the answers given by respondents from the Middle East .

Aside from climatic conditions, the study finds another powerful reason to explain the different sensitivity regarding the issue. “The analysis suggests that policies could be playing an important role,” the report states. In this sense, he highlights that “Europe’s slightly more robust numbers could respond to the ambitious legislation of the European Commission”, which requires that all new constructions be emissions neutral by 2028 and has advanced that objective for public buildings to 2026. . But other initiatives related to building certification (a business that is clearly of interest to RICS) also stand out, both in the Middle East and in Singapore.

On the negative side, the “barriers” that prevent faster progress stand out. They are basically financial, since the three causes cited by those surveyed are that potential investors in sustainable buildings are wary of the higher costs and the uncertainty about the return they will obtain. Although the biggest blot in the report comes fundamentally by shifting the focus from what is known as the commercial real estate sector (that is, the business of buying and selling buildings or obtaining income from them) to construction. More than half of those surveyed responded that their companies do not measure the price of the carbon emissions that their activity entails, a measure considered basic to move towards climate neutrality.

In this, furthermore, regional differences are reduced. That is to say, the outlook is discouraging everywhere. “Globally, just over a quarter of respondents believe government emissions pricing policies could be effective in curbing greenhouse gases and managing climate risks,” the RICS report says. And only half responded that the demand for recyclable and reusable materials has increased in the last year, compared to another half who believe that it has stagnated or even decreased. “He Sustainability Report “It is a wake-up call for our industry: we are making progress, but not enough to reach zero emissions in 2050,” summarizes the president of the institution, Tina Paillet, in the introduction. “Indeed, the picture is one of an industry reluctant to pursue a lower carbon future,” she adds.

