The stock market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in November 2007, the erstwhile Reliance Petroleum Limited. (RPL), on Friday, imposed penalties on Reliance Industries Ltd, its chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani, as well as two other entities for alleged disturbances in share trading. A fine of Rs 25 crore has been imposed on Reliance Industries (RIL) and Rs 15 crore on Ambani. Apart from this, Navi Mumbai SEZ Pvt. Ltd. 20 crores and Mumbai SEZ Ltd. Has been asked to pay a fine of Rs 10 crore.

The case relates to the November 2007 purchase and sale of RPL shares in the cash and futures segment. Earlier, in March 2007, RIL decided to sell a 4.1 percent stake in RPL. This listed subsidiary was later merged with RIL in 2009.

In its 95-page order, SEBI officer BJ Dileep, who heard the case, said that any manipulation in the quantity or price of securities always hurt the confidence of investors in the market and they are the most affected in the market manipulation.

He said in the order, ‘In this case, the common investors were not aware that the entity behind the deal in the futures and options segment is RIL. The fraudulent trading affected the prices of RPL’s securities in both the cash and futures and options segments and hurt the interests of other investors.

The hearing officer said that the correct price does not come out of the mess in the business. He said, ‘I think that such disturbing works should be dealt with strictly so that such activities in the capital market can be stopped. There is no response from RIL at this time.