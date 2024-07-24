VTB: Bank applications crash due to DDoS attack from abroad

The failure of Russian banks’ applications was explained by a DDoS attack from abroad. RBC reported this reported in the VTB press service.

“The banking sector was subjected to a DDOS attack planned from abroad. A small number of VTB clients faced local restrictions in the operation of banking applications due to the high load on the infrastructure of Internet providers,” the statement said.

It is noted that the banks’ services are currently operating in a normal mode. VTB also emphasized that they are currently carrying out work that will help reduce the impact of attacks on the operation of services.

The press service of Alfa-Bank emphasized that there is no failure in the application. Difficulties with entry could have arisen due to technical work, the bank reported.

On the morning of July 24th reportedthat there was a failure in the operation of Russian banks’ applications. This was evidenced by data from the Downdetector.su service.

In June, it became known that the Moscow Exchange resources were subjected to a DDoS attack. Experts emphasized that the action against the bank was politically motivated.