With the advancement of technology, many of the activities have moved to the remote environment. School, work, conferences are just some of them, which is why enjoying a good internet connection is one of the most important points so as not to lose speed when performing some of these tasks.

However, the pandemic increased some of the problems that had been occurring in internet services, and since then many users have reported drops in the consistency of the service they receive.

Low speed, sudden drops, and interruption in the connection and internet are some of the most frequent problems. Fortunately, all users of providers like Telmex, Megacable, Izzi and Totalplay are entitled to a refund or discount in relation to the time they were disconnected.

This is how he sees it Federal Institute of Telecommunications, who indicate that in accordance with the provisions of the NOM-187-SCFI-201 when a client has inconsistencies in the internet connectionthe providers should reward users with discounts proportional to the total cost of the service during the time that it was not delivered correctly.

So you can make your claim

If during the month of service there is any inconsistency such as a prolonged lack of connection for days or another type of problem, the user is recommended to make a claim with their internet service provider. This will be in charge of making the necessary adjustment to grant the proportional discount on the receipt.

In the event that the company does not make the adjustment to the service invoice, users are recommended to present their disagreement in (https://www.soyusuario.ift.org.mx/)a plataform Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT), who will be in charge of re-sending the complaint to the suppliers so that they make contact with their client in no more than 48 hours.

The complaint can also be made through the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco) through its official portal, where you must follow the due process to send your request.