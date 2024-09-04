Sangiuliano-Boccia, the case of the summer

Mary Rosaria Boccia a secret service agent? A 007? A spy? The latest revelations about the alleged advisor to the Minister of Cultural Heritage Gennaro Sangiuliano they make the case bigger and bigger. Boccia – the newspaper continues The Republic – in fact, he has audio and video recorded on his phone during meetings held at the ministry and outside. Some made with his cell phone, others with the camera in his glasses. And this detail of the camera with the glasses reminded some people of the spy movies of the Cold War style.

“The spies do serious work and I don’t think they go to Minister Sangiuliano”, he underlines Affaritaliani.it Hector Rosatodeputy secretary of Azione and member of Copasir. Even sources from the Democratic Party tend to exclude this track since the 007s – explain the Democrats – they move with extreme confidentiality.

Now should Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have Minister Sangiuliano resign? According to Rosato, “it’s a big problem for her. It’s not a good idea to give too much advice to the opposition. The only way to save Sangiuliano, who has done all sorts of things, is a campaign against him because in this way, as we have seen with other ministers, the majority will close ranks.. A piece of advice to the entire opposition: let’s let them sort it out, they are (the majority) ed.) sufficiently pissed off at him.”

As a seasoned politician, what is your opinion of the matter? “I wouldn’t take strange paths to understand what’s behind it. He is a person who was in public offices and public events without any title. It was in contexts where it shouldn’t have been”, concludes Rosato.

What is certain is that the temporary trust given by Meloni to Sangiuliano is about to expire and sources at the highest levels of Fratelli d’Italia are no longer ruling anything out at this point. The prime minister would not like a reshuffle and open a new front in the government with Raffaele Fitto leaving the executive to take on the role of vice-president of the European Commission and EU commissioner, but questions of political opportunity could soon lead Meloni to ask Sangiuliano to step down.