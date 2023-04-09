Failing top brands in F1: list fodder!

We’re going to take a look at very big failing top brands in F1!

The high word has been out for a while now. Audi will soon enter Formula 1. Last week it was announced that they will be showing their first car at the Shanghai Motor Show in a week’s time. Very cool of course!

The beauty of Formula 1 is, money and a big organization does not mean you are successful. On the contrary! Especially to get you through this F1-less weekend, we have made a list of major failing top brands in F1! So grab a good pack of Fristi and a pack of pink biscuits and sit down for it!

Toyota

2002 – 2009

384 points (as factory team)

For a moment it looked as if the whole world would succumb to Toyota dominance. The brand was already big in Japan, but grew into a huge powerhouse in the US in the 1990s. All over the world actually. In motorsport they also did great, first TTE won with the rally cars (albeit with cheating) and then the team was active at Le Mans. Step 3: Formula 1. With Ove Anderson as team boss, Toyota went hard on their nose with an almost unlimited budget. They had the greatest possible difficulty to reside in the middle bracket.

By the way, it didn’t go particularly badly, it’s just that the performance never matched the performance on the track. Toyota also often had the second set of drivers. The first year (two points) was an absolute low point, but in 2007 it also didn’t go for a meter (13 points). The best year was 2005 with 88 points, good for fourth place in the final standings. In fact, their last year was Toyota’s best. That doesn’t show up in terms of points (59.5), but they were pretty fast back then. Nevertheless, the biggest of the failing top brands. Not the least successful, but the world (and we) expected more.

Aston Martin

1959–1960

197 points (as factory team)

Today Aston Martin is a celebrated brand in Formula 1. Coincidentally they are doing very well this year, although the signs are good. That hasn’t always been the case. In fact, for a brand that is very keen to profile itself in motorsport, they have a very poor average in F1 and to be fair in other classes as well. In the 1950s, the brand frantically tried to win Le Mans and make it to F1. Both goals were achieved in 1959. Caroll Shelby won Le Mans with the DBR4 and entered the F1 season for a few more rounds in 1959.

In 1960 came the improved version, the DBR5. This had been improved to such an extent that it could not be driven at the start of the season, so the DBR4 was used again. The DBR5 came later, but zero successes were achieved with it. After 1960, Aston Martin started to focus on other racing classes. The return of Aston Maartin did not go very well in 2021, but now, in 2023, the team makes up for everything by acting as best of the rest.

Honda

1964-1968 and 2006-2008

154 points (as factory team)

Actually, we should not mention Honda at all in this overview of failing top brands in F1. The 1988 season has been the most dominant season ever for a team. The McLaren MP4 drove almost by itself, the Honda engines were extremely good and what about the two best drivers of all time: Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna. Despite those extremely good performances, Honda has also let it down a few times. After Honda stopped as an engine supplier in 1992, Mugen-Honda continued. Mugen is the motorsport division founded in 1973 by the son of Soichiro Honda. In the 1990s they were quite successful.

In 1999 Honda aimed for a comeback with Jos Verstappen under Jos Verstappen, something that unfortunately did not happen. Honda did become BAR’s new engine partner until 2005. In 2006, the team finally stood on its own two feet and Honda was no longer a supplier, but a factory team. Of course, that didn’t go smoothly. After the 2008 season, Honda retired and Brawn GP continued with the car that won both championships in 2009. That is why Honda now remains half-active in order to benefit slightly from the success of Red Bull Honda.

peugeot

1994 – 2000

128 points (as engine supplier)

Next in the list of failing top brands in F1 is Peugeot and that’s weird. There was a time when Peugeot was the ultimate brand for the common man. Indestructible 504s, great mid-sized cars, hot hatches, stylish coupes: they made it all. In motorsport, the brand was very successful with the 205 T15, later with the 405 T15 (same car, different coach). At Le Mans, the brand won with the 905. The only thing Peugeot could do was participate in Formula 1.

You can do that with the engines of the 905 LE Mans racers. There was a little more overlap then than today. The first year with McLaren was a fiasco. The Peugeot V10 was too heavy, unreliable and not powerful enough. In 1995, 1996 and 1997 Jordan raced with Peugeot engines. It went a lot better with regular points finishes and even a podium every season!

Peugeot was completely satisfied again and continued as a semi-factory team with Alain Prost’s team: Prost Grand Prix. Prost took over Ligier at the end of 1996 and renamed it Prost Grand Prix. The first year, Prost-Peugeot got 1 point. In 1999 things went a little better, especially because Jarno Trulli finished second at the Austrian GP. Other than that it was a fairly colorless season. In 2000 things went completely wrong.

The Peugeot became slower and more unreliable, so that Alain Prost had had it all. With Alesi and Heidfeld (two good drivers after all) they achieved 0 points, but a rare number of DNFs. Peugeot immediately threw in the towel. The motorcycle division was taken over by Asiatech. Yes, the engine with which Jos Verstappen managed to score points in 2001 came from Peugeot.

Jaguar

2000 – 2004

49 points

Ford had big plans – VERY BIG PLANS – with the PAG, the Premier Auto Group. Aston Martin had to make things difficult for Ferrari, Jaguar had to put Mercedes-Benz and BMW behind. So what do you do then? Exactly: participation in Formula 1! Of course it was a bit simpler than that and the Jaguar factor was a marketing sauce. Ford bought Stewart (who Jos Verstappen had driven for), which scored very well for a private team. In 2000, teams appeared as Jaguar at the helm. Money was no object, they took Eddie Irvine from Ferrari who came over for a royal salary.

Johnny Herbert was allowed to continue driving for a year. Irvine managed to reach the podium twice (Monaco 2001 and Monza 2003), but never reached his Ferrari level. Irvine was replaced by Mark Webber. After five mediocre seasons, Ford pulled the plug on the project. The problem was that Ford was losing millions of dollars, but they had no ROI. Ford was then able to focus on the rally team (with success). Jaguar was sold in 2004 to Red Bull that founded Red Bull Racing into the team we now know as Max Verstappen’s employer.

Porsche

1954–1959

46 points (as factory team)

In general, everything Porsche does is hugely successful. For example, no brand is more successful at Le Mans. The brand has also won in many racing classes below. Man, they even won the Paris Dakar rally! In that respect, it is not surprising that they tried it in Formula 1. Now we must admit that Porsche had already gained F1 experiences with the 718 and the RSK from 1957 to 1962. In fact, Dutch drivers such as Carel Godin de Beaufort, Rob Slotemaker and Ben Pon drove the Porsches in the 1980s, Porsche was active under the name TAG (Technique d’AvantGarage). Porsche had a lot of experience with turbo engines and an F1 turbo engine seemed like a logical next step.

Because Porsche was afraid of bad publicity if things went wrong, a different sponsor name was used. Later, Porsche did put their name on the car (made by Porsche). Three drivers’ titles and one constructors’ title were won. The real drama only came when Porsche really started working as an engine supplier. The V12 basically consisted of two V6 engines together, without the turbos. The engine was very heavy and produced too little power. Arrows was done with ditching Porsche midway through the season and moving on to Cosworth engines.

Yamaha

1989, 1991-1997

36 points (as engine supplier)

We say failing top brands in F1 on purpose and not car brands, because Yamaha doesn’t really make cars. No way, actually. Despite the fact that Yamaha itself has not built very many cars, there has always been a link with the car industry. For example, there are various cars with an engine developed by Yamaha under the hood. The Japanese brand grew enormously in the 1980s (Japan’s economy was booming) a sports car (OX-99) and Formula 1 engine were the crowning glory.

In 1989 they drove with the OX-88 engine and achieved 0 points with Zakspeed. In 1991 there was a bit of success with Brabham. Modest successes were achieved with Tyrell from 1993 to 1996. The last year – 1997 – even looked like a victory at the GP of Hungary with Damon Hill behind the wheel, who unfortunately retired in the Danka Arrows.

Lamborghini

1989 – 1993

20 points

Lamborghini is also one of the failing top brands in F1 and the founder actually saw that coming. Ferruccio Lamborghini was always quite clear about his brand’s mission: sports cars and GTs, not racing cars. This philosophy was at odds with that of Ferrari. According to Lamborghini, it simply cost too much money that could be better spent elsewhere. In 1989, the brand did supply Formula 1 engines to customer teams. With Larrousse, some successes were achieved with the 3512 (3.5 liter V12) under the hood, albeit modest.

The Lotus (1990), Ligier (1990), Modena (1991) and Minardi teams also drove with the Lamborghini engines. In 1993, Lamborghini was in the process of becoming a supplier to McLaren, which chose Peugeot. Loos for old iron, so! Since Lamborghini falls under the Audi flag, rumors have been buzzing that the team is entering F1, but for the time being it is still struggling (in the back) in the middle bracket for four years.

Subaru

1990

0 points (as supplier)

And the dubious honor for the No. 1 position in this list of failing F1’s top brands is Subaru. Subaru is a well-known name in rallying. In fact, together with Colin McRae and Richard Burns, Subaru has given the WRC more shine. Big spoilers, golden wheels and roaring boxer engines.

What was special was that Subaru used boxer engines, while all other teams had a line engine under the hood. And if you don’t know it yet, you can feel it coming now: Subaru also once built a boxer engine for Formula 1!

Now we have to be very straight to the point: it was in fact Motori Moderni who developed the engine and Subaru who wanted it to be a boxer engine (and paid a lot of money for it). We already knew Motori Moderni in the 1980s as a supplier to Minardi, among others. The idea of ​​a boxer engine is that the center of gravity is much lower than with a line or V configuration.

The idea was also that the designers had more freedom because the engine was lower and more compact. It was a big flop by the way. The engine was very heavy and unreliable and after 8 races Coloni’s team was back on the old Cosworth blocks. If it ain’t broke…

