An expert in digital transformation and information security expects, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that people will be forced to return to traditional and primitive means of communication in important matters, to escape from the traps of imitating their voices, and that counterfeiting of voices is also happening at the level of leaders and presidents, as happened with Former US President, Barack Obama.

Back to the traditional ways

Regarding what humanity may face in the era of “deepfake”, the digital transformation and information security expert, Ziyad Abdel-Tawab, says:

Deep falsification began largely since 2017 with the emergence of falsification of voices and video clips, and it was widely used for extortion.

This counterfeiting is also used at the level of presidents, as fabricated videos are published of them that include making statements contrary to their declared policies; This is to reduce the confidence of their supporters, and may lead to crises between countries.

Deep falsification technology at the level of voice is also used in fraud and fraud, as there are many incidents that witnessed fraud in the voice of a family member.

The degree of accuracy of falsifying sounds with this technique sometimes reaches 75%, and also depends on the ability of the other person to focus on the sound or be deceived in the falsification.

The danger also lies in the fact that some people are unaware of the existence of “deep faking” technology, which makes it easy to defraud them.

We may have to return to primitive methods in the event of communicating sensitive and dangerous messages, such as communicating them face to face, especially since some verbal orders that could have been taken over the phone have become questionable.

There are calls for strict legislation to confront this technology, and currently the traditional legislation in force is being used; Considering that “deep faking” is one of the ways of fraud and impersonation.

Deep falsification also made the fabricated videos more accurate and professional, even the movement of the lips is completely synchronized with the sound; Therefore, awareness of this technology is the most important weapon to face its dangers.

The ability to deceive

A study by the British University College London, which was circulated this month, concluded that the techniques of falsifying sounds have reached the point where they can deceive some people, no matter how much they focus on the sound.

Researchers showed fake voices to 800 people trained to distinguish the real voice from the imitation, they detected only 73% of the fake voices, while deceiving the rest.

In order to show the danger of falsifying voices and videos, and the extent to which it may reach, researchers at the University of Washington in 2017 published a video clip of former US President Barack Obama making statements, and the words are completely identical to his voice and the movement of the lips, but they are false statements.

Suggestions for confrontation

Cybersecurity Ventures, a research firm, predicted that cybercrime will cost countries $8 trillion this year, and that it will rise to $10.5 trillion by 2025.

