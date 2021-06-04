Injustice 2 wanted to join the celebration for pride month LGBT + in its mobile version implementing a small event that turned out to be a failure.

This stumble was not due to a lack of participants, but rather because instead of fostering respect, it prompted players to hit a character that could be included in the movement.

Injustice 2 offered rewards for defeating Poison ivy, a villain who in some representations is included within the community LGBT +.

The event celebrated by the so-called Pride Month it didn’t turn out as well as the developers thought, as the community didn’t take one of the goals well.

As incredible as it may seem, Injustice 2 rewards you for defeating Poison ivy, who is considered an LGBT + character and we have even seen her in a relationship with Harley quinn.

You had to defeat her 400 thousand times to get a reward.

The annoyance of the players was evident through the official account of Twitter of the game, where they placed several complaints about it.

‘Celebrating Pride month by having players eliminate a queer character hundreds of thousands of times…?’

‘Happy pride day, go bang a gay character.’

‘What you guys said.’

Injustice 2 apologizes to the community

After all the reactions from the fans, the Twitter account deleted the image of the event and shortly thereafter published a short message in which it apologized for what happened.

‘We recognize that associating our latest Global Challenge with Pride was insensitive and inappropriate. Actual violence against the LGBTQIA + community and women in particular in this community is far too common, and we should act to end LGBTQIA + violence, not normalize it. We apologize to our great community, especially the LGBTQIA + members. ‘

After this legendary blunder we hope you will think twice before hopping onto such a commemoration in a hasty manner.

