No matter how much popular support he has, the delinquent Professor Castillo failed to govern.

The wild statement by Pedro Castillo’s defense lawyer is enough to the effect that his client could have been “sedated” (he meant intoxicated because the criminal was not asleep) when he announced his self-coup, for President López Obrador to correct his meddling expressions and apologize to the constitutional authorities of Peru.

“When he read the message, a few minutes before he was given a drink and afterward he felt groggy. That is why he read… Everyone saw that he read shaky, and my hypothesis is that he was sedated, ”said criminal lawyer Guillermo Olivera.

Another defender, this one unofficial, congressman Guido Bellido for the period 2021-2026 (former president of Castillo’s Council of Ministers four months last year), also reveals how dangerous it was for the criminal to continue in office:

“The psychological state of Pedro Castillo, when reading the message to the nation, evidence that he was not within his powers, which leads us to presume that he could have been induced. He urges a toxicological test and the Public Ministry must access the security cameras of the palace… ”.

Due to being irresponsible or naive, Castillo covers more than enough requirements so that, as determined by the congress of his country, the motion of “permanent moral incapacity” that the subject of the enormous hat spread around proceeds against him.

However, López Obrador must have other information:

“Although it seems incredible, they dismissed him for moral incapacity. The truth is that they are vested interests and all this affects the people. Why don’t they like Castillo? Because he is a teacher from a town in the highlands of Peru, he is not a fifi… ”.

In stark contrast, Brazil’s president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, declared:

“It is always unfortunate that a democratically elected president has this luck, but I understand that everything was sent within the constitutional framework.”

And the Chilean government of the socialist Gabriel Boric, through its foreign ministry, said it “deeply” regrets what happened and hoped that the Peruvian crisis “can be resolved through democratic mechanisms and respect for the rule of law.”

Both characters from the Latin American left live closely the Peruvian reality.

Much more alien and distant, the Mexican government rushed with the subject that already had six complaints and an accusation of various acts of corruption (for the benefit of relatives and collaborators), to which today charges for crimes of sedition, abuse authority and serious disturbance of public peace.

After Daniel Ortega, Nicaragua’s criminal dictator, did so, AMLO expressed his resolute support for Castillo and accused economic and political elites of having been harassing him.

Despite the protest of the Peruvian Foreign Ministry for the obvious interference and to the detriment of the once respected international image of foreign diplomacy, unfortunately it seems increasingly unlikely that López Obrador will accept his painful and emphatic mistake…