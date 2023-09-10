He will be able to return to class regularly when lessons resume, thanks to a promotion granted not by the school but by the Lombardy Regional Administrative Court. The story is that of a 15-year-old student living in the Lodi area. According to her judges, her failure must be canceled because “the student has a cognitive deficit, but the personalized plan was adopted for her by the school only in May, following a diagnosis certified in February”.

Thus the TAR accepted the appeal presented by the girl’s family. For the judges, the 15-year-old, who attends a high school in the Lodi area, will have to be promoted to the third year despite four subjects with failing grades (not serious, with grades close to 5). Too late, according to the Lombardy Regional Administrative Court, was the intervention of the teachers with a personalized educational plan capable of helping her catch up with her other classmates.

The institution’s decision not to admit the young woman was suspended by the regional administrative court. The basis of the decision is the thesis put forward by the lawyers Vincenzo La Cava and Massimiliano Pantano, who are assisting the girl’s family: “Last February the teenager was diagnosed with a cognitive deficit, a disorder certified by the school which however – explain the lawyers – does not immediately adopted a personalized educational plan, as well foreseen by the Ministry of Education in these cases. We are satisfied with the TAR’s decision, which fully accepted our thesis.”

A decision that causes discussion, after the ruling of a few weeks ago by the Lazio Regional Administrative Court which annulled the failure of a girl who was not admitted to the next class due to six insufficiencies.