From: Richard Strobl

Italy is changing its regulations for radar traps. (Collage of symbolic images) © Collage: IMAGO / Pond5 Images// IMAGO / YAY Images

After a number of scandals involving speed camera photos, Italy is changing its regulations. Photos will no longer be sent from now on. But the decree goes even further.

Rome – Speed ​​cameras are one of drivers’ worst enemies. Italy is the country with the most permanently installed radar cameras in Europe (more than 11,000). Accordingly, many speed camera photos are sent to traffic offenders. But that is now changing thanks to a new speed camera regulation from the Meloni government.

Among other things, the new regulation stipulates that speed camera photos will no longer be sent to traffic offenders from Italy along with the fine notice. However, the images will continue to be taken and will then serve as evidence of the violation. Again Corriere della sera reports, the traffic authority keeps the photos until the fine procedure is completed. Drivers can also request this, as the photos can also serve as proof of innocence. The authorities then have to ensure that third parties and license plates of other vehicles are appropriately obscured. The regulation also applies to foreign holidaymakers who were caught on Italian roads.

Italy changes speed camera regulations: after numerous scandals

This brings us to the official justification for the new regulation: data protection. According to the Italian portal TGcom24 There have been a number of scandals in the Italian media in the past about the speed camera photos that were sent. There were reports of “failed marriages, loves and business deals due to outrageous speed camera photos”. The reason: The pictures sent home showed other people who perhaps didn't necessarily have to be in the car.

In addition, speed cameras are now allowed to record and recognize vehicles from the front. However, the faces of those on board must be automatically hidden. The devices are allowed to monitor traffic continuously, but the images are only saved in the event of violations.

“Anarchy of speed cameras”: Italy creates new speed camera rules

The new decree goes back to Transport Minister Matteo Salvini from the right-wing Lega. He had described speed cameras as “Wild West traps” that were not intended to “raise money”. Italy's municipalities had collected 1.5 billion euros from speed camera fines in 2023 – an increase of 6.5 percent compared to the previous year, reports Corriere further. In communities with fewer than 10,000 inhabitants, speed camera revenue has actually doubled compared to four years ago. Citizens must be protected from the “anarchy of speed cameras,” said Salvini. That's why the minister now restricted the ability of municipalities to set up speed cameras. In his opinion, they should ensure road safety in zones around schools or hospitals, but not tax drivers on expressways.

In addition to the photo innovation, the decree contains further regulations. For example, speed cameras may now not be set up less than one kilometer from inhabited areas. In any case, the speed traps may only serve the purpose of traffic safety. From now on, a fine can only be imposed once in a short period of time on the same route. (rist)