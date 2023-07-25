Home page World

Pilots kept a cool head during the landing of an A380 jumbo. A video shows how dangerous the situation was.

LONDON – When an Airbus A380 landed at London’s Heathrow Airport, passengers experienced real moments of shock. Shortly after touching down on the runway, the pilots decided it would be better to go around again. A video documents how dramatic the situation was, which could have ended in a catastrophe.

The jumbo jet was at the end of its journey from San Francisco to London on Saturday (July 15). On that day, strong south-westerly winds blew at Heathrow Airport. During the landing approach, the British Airways plane had apparently caught a favorable moment. No wobbles can be seen on the video published by a Youtuber.

A380 in distress: Video shows unsuccessful attempt to land – machine takes off after touchdown

But immediately before touching down, the machine is apparently hit by a violent gust from the side. Immediately after the tires hit the ground, it suddenly starts to smoke heavily. The plane decelerates so hard that it banks dangerously to the right, so far that the outer engine almost touches the ground. Then the jumbo turns on its left side, it seems as if it is standing sideways for a short time. Another Jumbo jet lost main landing gear on landing.

The pilots manage to level the plane again and decide to abort the landing and go-around. How AirLive reports, the plane circled the airport and landed safely 15 minutes after the failed attempt. Also pilots of another British Airways machine were forced into a spectacular manoeuvre.

A380 passenger: “Certainly the most dramatic landing I’ve ever experienced”

The YouTube video was also commented on by a person who said he was sitting in the A380 and experienced the situation first-hand. “I was on that flight. Certainly the most dramatic landing I’ve ever experienced. This video confirms that I wasn’t just imagining what it felt like on board! Wow. Fantastic catch. The pilots were calm and composed and said the landing parameters were out of range at touchdown, so they thought it best to go ahead,” she wrote. A Passengers at Frankfurt Frankfurt also experienced shock – but shortly after landing.

In addition to the British Airways Airbus, many other aircraft had problems that day. Some even had to be diverted. A plane coming from Dubai failed to land about twice and ended up flying on to Glasgow. There are three airports in Europe that pilots are only allowed to fly to after special training. (mt)