Easter is over and winter is back. Instead of spring and sun, the first week of work began in April with snow and cold temperatures – it should stay that way for a while.

Stuttgart – Spring can not yet finally prevail. After the past few days and the Easter holidays were sunny and relatively warm, the weather turned again on Monday evening. Instead of sun and spring temperatures, the first week of April began with snow and cold wind. According to a forecast, the coming days and weeks will remain cold and rainy well into May. Only in the last third of May do the temperatures rise again. As BW24 * reports, instead of spring, a week-long winter threatens – “failed happy month of May”.

On the evening of Easter Monday there was again Snow in Stuttgart, which continued in isolated cases on Tuesday (BW24 * reported).