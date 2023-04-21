Home page politics

The inner circle of power: Vladimir Putin (centre), Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu (right) and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov (left) talking. © Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin Pool/IMAGO

A video from the Kremlin gives indications of another reshuffle of the Russian generals. Military figures who have already fallen out of favor reappear and are supposed to turn the tide in the Ukraine war.

Moscow – The Russian war of aggression in Ukraine has been raging for more than a year. It’s no secret that Vladimir Putin imagined the course of the war to be different. Instead of taking Kiev quickly, there is currently no end in sight to the fighting in Ukraine – in Putin’s eyes a sign of the failure of his army. In his search for culprits, he repeatedly drew personal consequences from the beginning of the war. Commanders were exchanged and the inner circle was partly reoccupied.

Changes in the general staff are only communicated indirectly by the Kremlin. That was also the case this week. The Kremlin on Tuesday (April 18) released a video about Putin’s trip to Ukraine’s Kherson and Luhansk regions. It is noticeable in the video that General Valery Gerasimov – formally the supreme commander of operations in Ukraine – does not appear.

Commander-in-Chief Gerasimov is missing: Another change at the top of the military?

Whether the general fell out of favor cannot be said with certainty. In view of the fact that Putin has already changed the supreme commander three times, it certainly cannot be ruled out: Dvornikov was followed by Zhidko and Surovikin. Gerasimov has been the commander-in-chief since January. While Gerasimov does not appear in the video, Putin focuses on other generals who have already experienced some turbulence in the internal power struggles in the Kremlin.

These include Colonel-General Mikhail Teplinsky, who can be seen in the video at a command center in southern Kherson province to Putin’s right. He was promoted to head of the Russian airborne troops in the summer of 2022. At the time, the airborne troops were in deep crisis after the failed attack on Kiev. In January, however, he was deposed again – at the same time as Gerasimov was appointed commander-in-chief.

Power struggles in the Kremlin: Teplinsky back

Now Teplinski seems to be back. According to official information, he is now deputy commander of the Ukraine troops and thus in a higher rank than before his “leave of absence”. The The New Zurich Times (NZZ) reports that according to Russian military correspondents, the “rehabilitation” took place at the end of March.

The head of the paramilitary combat group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, could have something to do with Teplinsky’s resurgence. Prigozhin also belongs to Putin’s closest circle of power. In the internal power struggles, he repeatedly positioned himself against Gerasimov. However, as the NZZ reports, it expressed a lot of praise for Teplinski. It is important in this context that airborne troops have been deployed in the Battle of Bakhmut for several weeks. In this way they relieve the Wagner storm troops of Prigozhin – an alliance between the two can therefore be assumed.

Putin’s strategy in the Kremlin: balancing power camps

However, the internal power struggles have not been decided. This is shown in the second part of the video of Putin’s trip to the occupied territories. During his visit to a command center in Luhansk province, Colonel-General Alexander Lapin, considered an enemy of Prigozhin, can be seen. Lapin’s career has also taken various turns in recent months.

In the summer of 2022, Putin’s special favor was with him. However, military failures and Prigozhin’s intrigues cost him his post as early as the autumn. Lapin, who was dismissed from a less important staff post in January, now appears alongside Teplinsky as another deputy in the command of the Ukraine troops. In the video he is staged as the central personality. The new promotion of Lapin and Teplinski clearly shows that neither side is victorious in the internal power struggle. Putin balances the different camps in his inner circle.

Kremlin video from the Ukraine: the value of those present and absent

In addition to those present, those who are absent in the Kremlin video also say something about the current situation: Colonel-General Rustam Muradov was absent from the war consultations shown by Putin. He is considered the commander of the Eastern Military District. As the NZZ reports, Muradov reportedly fell out of favor in March. He is said to have been replaced by Kuzmenko, who is indeed shown alongside Putin in the video. Muradov is blamed for the Russian defeat in the battle for the small town of Wuhledar in southeastern Ukraine. (at)