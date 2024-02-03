Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Another blow against Russia: A Ukrainian drone is said to have caused a fire in the Volgograd oil refinery.

Volgograd – There has been an increasing number of Ukrainian drone attacks in Russia for several months as a result of the war in Ukraine. The oil industry in particular is a frequently targeted target. A fire reportedly broke out at an oil refinery in Russia's southwestern Volgograd region on Saturday (February 3). Again it will Ukraine held responsible for it.

Ukrainian drone causes fire at Russian oil refinery

“Last night, air defense and electronic jammers repelled a drone attack on the Kalachyovsky and Zakanalye districts of the Volgograd region,” wrote Governor Andrei Bocharov on Telegram, as the Kyiv Post reported. A fire reportedly broke out at the Volgograd refinery as a result of a drone being shot down. A video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Ukrainian military blogger Igor Sushko purports to show the fire at the oil refinery. However, the authenticity of the recording cannot be independently verified.

Multiple sources in the emergency services confirmed to journalists at the scene that a drone had crashed into the oil refinery and that “thick smoke” was rising, reports said Ukrainian Pravda citing the Russian News Agency's Telegram channel Ria Novosti. “A drone crashed and the military, paramedics and firefighters were immediately called. No operational personnel witnessed the moment of the crash.” Reports suggest that the damage was severe. Apparently there were no injuries in the drone attack on the oil refinery. It is not yet clear whether the fire has now been extinguished.

Ukraine increases attacks on Russia: Fire apparently causes serious damage to oil refinery

Like the local media V1 reported that the fire was reported at around 4:42 a.m. local time. Residents are said to have seen a column of smoke and heard two explosions. The fire is said to have spread to around 300 square meters. The fire was brought under control that morning, reports Ukrainian Pravda further.

According to the Russian army, this was not the only Ukrainian drone that night Kyiv Post. A total of four drones are said to have been shot down or intercepted in the Belgorod border region, two in Volgograd and another in the Rostov-on-Don region.

Ukraine's drone attack on Russia: oil refinery one of the largest in the country

The refinery, which is located around 600 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, is operated by the company Lukoil and is said to be the “largest producer of oil products in the Federal Southern District,” as the Kyiv Post quoted the company as saying. Eight regions in the southwest Russias are covered by the refinery.

The Ukrainian drone attacks are said to have already made it deeper into the country. According to Sushko, there was a fire in a factory in Siberia, 3,800 kilometers away. However, it is unclear whether this was a Ukrainian drone attack. (vk)