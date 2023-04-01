A The couple was enjoying their dinner when two men assaulted them, took the truck in which they arrived at a taco stand and fled.

The robbery was registered this Tuesday night in a taco stand located in the housing unit La Margarita, in Puebla, where a couple arrived aboard their truck and got out to taste a delicious dinner, however everything ended badly after being victims of a violent assault.

The assault was recorded in a video taken by surveillance cameras, where the couple, a man and a woman between 35 and 40 years old, can be seen sitting having dinner on the South 38th Street and East 61st Avenue, when shots of some subjects are heard that are approaching the taco stand, specifically approached the man to demand the keys to his truck, a white Ford Lobowhich was parked in front of the food stall.

One of the subjects threatened the man while his accomplice watched the woman, while Taco stand workers took cover by ducking to avoid injury.

The assailants achieved their goal and then fled in the van of their victims, who could do nothing at that moment since their lives were at stake.