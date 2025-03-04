Failed Canonical Judgment of the ‘Gaztelueta Case’: The Vatican is limited to expelling the Pederasta condemned by the supreme from Opus Dei

“The proven facts, committed against a minor and attributable to the accused, constitute a serious cause that justify the expulsion of the prelature,” according to article 30.1 of the Code of Private Law of Opus Dei. This is the conclusion of the canonical judgment of the ‘Gaztelueta Case’, signed by the Pontifical delegate, José Antonio Satué, and the notary José Luis Perucha, and the one that has had access Eldiario.es.

Although in practice the statement made by former prefect Luis Ladaria, calling to “replenish” the good name of the “falsely accused” professor, the decree does not enter the issue of Opus’s performance or talk about compensation. The victim’s family regrets the resolution of the Church, which had reopened the case after an order of Pope Francis: “Canonical justice? It will be heavenly justice, because the ecclesial does not exist, ”summarizes Ana Cuevas, mother of the victim.

The sentence considers abuse by José María Sanz, but does not address any condemnation for Opus Dei, rather than the obligation to expel the teacher, to the numerary date of the work. In the 14 -page text, it is clear that neither the Opus Dei nor the defendant wanted to collaborate in the process. “Mr. José Martínez Sanz maintained this decision not to appear before the delegate throughout the process,” says Satué. In fact, one of the defendant’s lawyers left the process in half.

The professor of the Gaztelueta male school and numerary of Opus Dei José María Martínez Sanz was sentenced by the Bizkaia Provincial Court to 11 years in jail for a “continuous” crime of sexual abuse to a student, Juan Cuatrecasas Cuevas, when he was attending the first two courses of ESO. Subsequently, the Supreme Court reduced the condemnation from 11 to 2 years to understand that the most serious events described by the victim – explicit sexual practices – were not proven.





The brief accounts for the successive attempts to boycott the process by Sanz, which came to request the challenge of the delegate of the Holy See, something that was dismissed several times by Rome. After several lawyer changes, on June 18 of last year, the advisors of the Pontifical Delegate told him his final assessment. Satué took six months to communicate it to the Vatican, and three others to send it to the parties. Although the sentence was ready before Christmas – it was delivered to the Nuncio on December 18 – has not moved until yesterday, the day when the Bishop of Teruel “has been able to free himself from other non -delegable and unplazable obligations,” they have explained.

The sentence has already been sent to the parties and has informed Pope Francis so much – which is recovered at the Gemelli Hospital of his bilateral pneumonia – and the prelate of Opus Dei.

The proven facts

Among the proven facts, the canonical judgment stands out “the subjective credibility” of the victim, who suffered abuse and cyberbullying, as well as the “persistence in incrimination”, with a “uniform and coherent story” by Juan Cuatrecasas Cuevas. Thus, it reads in the brief, “it is proven that the preceptor improperly asked about sexual issues” and that “showed” the victim in his office “Images of light women of clothing.” He also considers that the victim “suffered touching by Mr. José María Martínez Sanz in various parts of the body, including its intimate parts” and that the teacher “demanded” the victim “improper positions.” On the other hand, as happened in the final sentence of the Supreme, it does not consider “the facts narrated later, referring to masturbation and penetration.”

“They do not recognize the most serious aggressions that my son suffered, because he could not tell from the beginning, although from the beginning it was clear that there was much more and that at that time he could not tell,” laments the victim’s mother.

For the pontifical delegate, “the proven facts, committed against a minor and attributable to the accused, constitute a serious cause that justify the expulsion of the prelature,” according to article 30.1 of the Code of Private Law of Opus Dei. In addition, he points out that “they have a special gravity”, for the “asymmetric relationship established between teacher and student, among the preceptor, which accompanies academic and personal life, and the accompanied student.”

However, it does not analyze the performance of Opus Dei himself or the communications that were launched from the: work to discredit the victim and his family. “They are cruel, they do not mention the performance of Silverio Nieto, Ladaria and Opus of cover -up, complicity and persecution of the victim and his family. They do not recognize that there were errors in the investigation, something they publicly recognized in their day. They have shattered our lives and they don’t care. They have no principles or values, neither the poor, the women, nor the victims of ecclesial pederasty, ”says Cuevas.

“They do a lot of harm. I will continue to believe in God, but in the church no longer, ”says the victim’s mother.

