US President Joe Biden called on Congress on Friday to give regulators greater power over the banking sector, including imposing higher fines, recovering funds and banning bank employees from failing banks. according to a statement released by the White House.

“No one is above the law and strengthening accountability is an important factor in preventing future mismanagement,” Biden said in a statement.

According to the US president, the current law “limits the government’s authority to hold executives accountable.”

According to the White House, Biden asked Congress to give the Federal Deposit Insurance Fund (FIDC, its acronym in English) greater authority to recover compensation, “including earnings from stock sales, of executives of failed banks like Silicon Valley Bank and the Signature Bank”.

In addition, the US president also asked that the fund have more authority to ban executives from the banking sector when their institutions go into receivership and to fine managers whose banks fail.

Biden’s lines come amid the crisis of confidence that hits the US banking sector. In addition to the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank last week, First Republic Bank, a medium-sized bank in California, reported on Thursday (16) that it asked its creditors for help after seeing a mass withdrawal of resources from your customers.

The fears were added to the recent concerns involving Credit Suisse, which also had to ask for help from the Central Bank of Switzerland after having a capital contribution denied by its largest shareholder, the Saudi National Bank, of Saudi Arabia.

According to international media, the US Department of Justice and the SEC (US Securities and Exchange Commission) are now investigating the collapse of SVB. The investigations are being carried out separately and are still at a preliminary stage and may not lead to accusations or allegations of wrongdoing.