The Mandalorian gave a glimmer of hope to fans of Star wars who were disappointed with the end of the last trilogy of the saga, because this series did things very well and left us wanting more.

Though Baby yoda stole all the spotlights, his trip would not have been possible without Din djarin, played by actor Pedro Pascal.

As you can imagine, the official figures inspired by The Mandalorian They sold like hot cakes, but one of them caused mockery because instead of looking like the Chilean actor, he looks more like Evo Morales.

Although there are many figures of Star wars in the market, the line The Black Series usually offers the best quality, since they almost always have much more precise details in the factions and costumes of the characters.

They recently released a collectible inspired by Din djarin of The Mandalorian whose helmet can be removed, but fans were shocked to do so.

The Mandalorian looks like Evo Morales

Instead of bearing a resemblance to Pedro Pascal, some users assured that the face of the figure is more similar to that of Evo Morales, and it seems they are right.

The truth is similar.

The figure was officially unveiled in October 2020, but for some reason Brazilian fans of The Mandalorian They went viral again in recent days.

The comparisons with Evo Morales unleashed a wave of memes and ridicule in the South American country, which were shared through social networks such as Twitter.

Of course some people also defended the figure of The Mandalorian, ensuring that his similarity with the former president of Bolivia is due to the fact that they are both Latino.

The figure is priced at $ 34.99 and includes a miniature of Grogu, so if you are a fan of the series, it cannot be missing from your collection.

