Murad Al Yousef (Dubai)

After the great success achieved by the young artist Fahd Al Aref in his song “Khasirni”, he returned and released a new song entitled “Reaction”, through his official channel on “YouTube”.

He confirmed to “Al-Ittihad” that he preferred to be presented by a video clip, saying: After my success with the song “My Loser” in the Emirates, the Gulf and the Arab world, I wanted to come back with a new song to support my first success and show my image in front of the audience more deeply.

He added: My new song “Reaction” in the Emirates, filmed and directed by Sari Mounir, the words of the poet Musharraf Al-Atabi, composed, distribution, mixing and Master Sherif Mohsen.

Fahd Al Aref explained that he started working professionally to reach his dreams and goals, and said: The artist always needs business management and continuous follow-up to show his participation in his homeland or abroad, as I have a team that helps and supports me to achieve success.

Al Aref confirmed that he is currently recording a group of new lyrical works that he will present individually in the coming period, thanking Al Ittihad newspaper for its interest in the Emirati artist and showing him to the world in the correct manner.

The song “My Loser” achieved more than 87 million views on “YouTube”, written by Abdul Rahim Al Mazrouei, composed by Fahd Al Aref himself, and distributed by Sharif Mohsen. It has been sung by a number of artists in the UAE and the Arab world, in private parties and events and through various social networking sites.