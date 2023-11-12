The town of Grindavik, on the southwestern coast of Iceland, near the capital Reykjavik, is at extreme risk from the eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano, believed to be imminent. The magma caused hundreds of earthquakes, signs of a rapidly approaching eruption, reports the Guardian: the town, with 4 thousand inhabitants, was evacuated, reception centers were created, but most of the residents found hospitality from relatives or friends.

The town, about 40 km southwest of the capital, is close to the Svartsengi geothermal plant, the main supplier of electricity and water to the 30,000 residents of the Reykjanes peninsula, and to a reservoir. And it’s close to the hugely popular Blue Lagoon resort, which was closed for a week as a precaution. “We are really worried about all the houses and infrastructure in the area,” said Vidir Reynisson, head of Iceland’s Civil Protection Agency. An eruption is expected within two days, Reynisson added.

A fault about 15 km long has formed and the eruption could happen at any point: even in the sea, given that part of the rift is underwater. In this case a large ash cloud would probably form. “It’s not the most probable scenario – said Reynisson – but we can’t rule it out, because the fault ends in the sea”. Iceland, in the North Atlantic. it is located along the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, which separates the Eurasian plate from the North American one. In 2010 the eruption of Eyjafjallajoekull, a volcano in the south of the island, caused the cancellation of around 100 thousand flights, causing inconvenience to 10 million travellers.