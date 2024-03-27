Wednesday, March 27, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fagotti (Gemini): “Symptoms linked to ovarian cancer should not be underestimated”

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 27, 2024
in Health
0
Fagotti (Gemini): “Symptoms linked to ovarian cancer should not be underestimated”

“Ovarian cancer is a complex and aggressive disease also due to late diagnosis. It is important not to underestimate the symptoms in order to diagnose it.” Thus, Anna Fagotti, professor of Obstetrics and gynecology, Catholic University and director of the Ovarian Cancer Unit, Gemelli polyclinic, Rome, on the occasion of the round table organized in Rome on the Ovarian Cancer Commitment (Occ), a European initiative promoted by AstraZeneca together to the European Society of Gynecological Oncology (Esgo) and the European Network of Advocacy Groups on Gynecological Cancer (Engage) which aims to promote discussion and comparison in order to improve the quality of life and survival of women with ovarian cancer.

#Fagotti #Gemini #Symptoms #linked #ovarian #cancer #underestimated

See also  Healthcare, Nevi (Assosistema): "To solve the NHS problem, the keyword is the future"
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts