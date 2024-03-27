Against ovarian cancer “everyone's help is needed. Today medicine has made giant strides, but we must make this medicine available to everyone. It means providing adequate access to highly specialized treatments in reference centers. The patient has the right to be treated where there are the best treatments and the best specialists. Everyone “must have” the possibility of accessing molecular and genetic tests, which are very important for prevention, personalized treatment and prognosis. Today this does not exist at a national level and in the regions”. Thus to Adnkronos Salute Anna Fagotti, full professor of Obstetrics and gynecology at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, director of the complex operational unit at the A. Gemelli Irccs University Polyclinic Foundation in Rome, on the occasion of a round table on the Ovarian Cancer Commitment ( Occ), promoted today in Rome by AstraZeneca together with the European Society of Gynecological Oncology (Esgo) and the European Network of Gynecological Cancer Advocacy Groups (Engage).

“Ovarian cancer – continues Fagotti, who is also president of Esgo – is a complex and aggressive disease especially because it is diagnosed late”. To encourage early diagnosis “with the Ovarian Cancer Commitment, we have promoted a campaign entitled 'Don't overlook', i.e. 'Do not underestimate' abdominal symptoms”, where the cancer develops, “which consist of a sense of swelling and difficulty in digestion, difficulty going to the bathroom, weight gain, even respiratory fatigue. They are in fact due to the appearance of masses in the abdominal cavity or from ascites, i.e. liquid that swells the abdomen. When we have these symptoms”, the advice is to “not think that they are transient, but contact your GP who must recommend not only lactic ferments, but also instrumental investigations that can ascertain the presence of the pathology. This is certainly a gynecological and ultrasound evaluation. In case specific images appear” , as specialists “we will begin a diagnostic-therapeutic process typical of the disease”.

The disease “mainly affects women of post-menopausal age – clarifies the expert – but there are various types of ovarian cancer and some strike at a young age, before menopause. They are those of the germ line and stromal, predominantly, but not only. Let's not raise false alarms”, but the invitation is “not to underestimate ovarian cysts or symptoms even in young women, because only a highly specialized evaluation can make a differential diagnosis between what is functional, therefore normal, and what is not it is and needs appropriate treatment.”