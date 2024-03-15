“The screening campaign was born with a delay of almost two years and to date not all regions have approved and implemented this resolution. Some have implemented it but not implemented it. It is important to expand the age groups and carry out an information and awareness campaign. Today we have 100% effective therapies and no one talks about it. In hepatitis C, a general screening in four years would repay the money invested in screening, hospitalizations, illnesses and excesses avoided. We need to shift the idea from spending on healthcare to investing in healthcare”. This was stated by Stefano Fagiuoli, UC director of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Transplantology Asst Papa Giovanni XXIII, Bergamo and of the Department of Medicine, Milan Bicocca University, on the sidelines of the AISF Congress on viral hepatitis at the Auditorium della Tecnica Congress Center in Rome.