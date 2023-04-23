The Juventus footballer spoke about the Bianconeri’s Next Gen line-up and the growth path he has made over the years

The soccer player and midfielder Juventus Nicholas Beansspoke interviewed by the microphones of DAZN as part of an in-depth analysis of the Bianconeri’s Next Gen line-up: “My debut in the first team was with Spal, I faced it calmly. If I get agitated it’s worse on the pitch. I was excited though because I’ve been waiting for it for years. I wore the Juve kit in a friendly match against Modena “even though I wasn’t yet with Juve. I wanted photos everywhere because it had to be an indelible memory.”

“The pressures charge me, especially when there’s a big match. Then there are the pros and cons, when you become more popular when you do something out of place the mess breaks out on social media and I can’t stand it because it invades the player’s privacy. But we live with it.”

“Ronaldo is a quiet boy, a good person, humble that I really appreciated. The first time I saw it, it was a shock. I had seen him for the first time when he scored a bicycle kick, it was great to have him next to him 4 months later. Di Maria is an extraordinary phenomenon and a great person. Then I think of the goal against Nantes which was wonderful, a goal that few ever score. He tells me how to stay in position, how to block the ball, whether to stay close to him to take away the opponent”

“The greatest joy was the goal against Inter. As a Juve fan, scoring for Inter was the best emotion of my life so far. Allegri wants us to keep our feet on the ground, he succeeds very well also because otherwise we’ll go to the bench. At Juve you go through moments in which you look like Maradona, others in which you feel scarce”.

